The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the first Wooden Shoe Decorating Contest. Kayla Groen received the most votes for her Dutch themed shoe. The Chamber hopes to make this fun contest an annual event along with the Window Decorating Contest.
Cup of Joy in downtown DeMotte took the top prize for its window decorating all in the spirit of the Touch of Dutch Parade and Festival held on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will be the same date next year.
Still to come, the winner of the first Touch of Dutch Photo Contest will be announced in the near future.