In his book, Bones of Contention, Professor Marvin Lubenow tells the sad story of Sir Arthur Keith, one of the greatest anatomists of the twentieth century.
According to Keith’s autobiography, as a young man he attended evangelistic meetings in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and watched students make their commitments to Jesus Christ. He himself often felt on “the verge of conversion,” yet he resisted, rejecting the gospel because he felt that the Genesis account of Creation was just a myth and the Bible was merely a human book.
Later, as a scientist, Keith became greatly intrigued by a famous discovery in England. In 1908, forty miles from downtown London, in a gravel pit near the village of Piltdown, some bones were “discovered,” portions of a human skull, a molar, and a lower jaw. Soon it was announced to the Geological Society of London that these were the remains of the earliest known Englishman, Evanthropus Dawson, otherwise known as Piltdown Man. The vast majority of paleoanthropologists worldwide hailed this as a great discovery of our potential man ancestors.
The literature produced on Piltdown man was enormous. It is said that more than five hundred doctoral dissertations were written about him. To Sir Arthur Keith, it was the validation of his evolutionary beliefs – the missing link – and he wrote more on Piltdown Man than anyone else. His famous work, The Antiquity of Man, centered on Piltdown. Much of his life was spent studying and proclaiming the wonders of this discovery.
Though the Piltdown fossils were discovered between 1908 – 1915, it was not until 1953 that the British Museum proclaimed the entire thing was a fraud.
The jawbone was not much older than the year it was found. The bones had been treated with iron salts to make them appear old, and scratch marks were detected in the teeth, indicating that they had been filed.
Sir Arthur Keith was eighty – six years old when his colleagues visited him at his home to break the news that the fossil he had trusted in for forty years was a hoax. A great scholar had rejected the witness of both God’s natural Creation and the Lord Jesus, whose resurrection validated everything He said and did, only to put a lifetime of misplaced faith in what proved to be a phony fossil. – Marvin l. Lubenow, Bones of Contention (Grand Rapids: Baker, 1992), 44.
2 John 4-11 New American Standard Bible
4 I was overjoyed to find some of your children walking in truth, just as we have received a commandment to do from the Father. 5 Now I ask you, lady, not as though I were writing to you a new commandment, but the one which we have had from the beginning, that we love one another. 6 And this is love, that we walk according to His commandments. This is the commandment, just as you have heard from the beginning, that you are to walk in it.
7 For many deceivers have gone out into the world, those who do not acknowledge Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh. This is the deceiver and the antichrist. 8 Watch yourselves, that you do not lose what we have accomplished, but that you may receive a full reward. 9 [a]Anyone who [b]goes too far and does not remain in the teaching of Christ, does not have God; the one who remains in the teaching has both the Father and the Son. 10 If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house, and do not [c]give him a greeting; 11 for the one who [d]gives him a greeting [e]participates in his evil deeds.
Footnotes
a. 2 John 1:9 Lit Everyone
b. 2 John 1:9 Lit goes on ahead
c. 2 John 1:10 Lit say to him
d. 2 John 1:11 Lit says to him
e. 2 John 1:11 I.e., shares responsibility for them
Keith learned that he had trusted the words of a book written by a man. It was based on a hoax, but many joined on the bandwagon because they didn’t want to agree with the Creation story or the Creator. They really wanted to believe the story that had no evidence but was against God and His Word.
Many will go to great lengths to dishonor the Creator, because they don’t want to be held responsible to Him and His teachings. They would rather believe a lie, but they forget, or don’t know, that God allows that way of thinking. He just wants us to know that there is a price to pay for refusing to accept His Son Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
So which book will you believe in? One leads to destruction and one leads to Eternal Life. One is the thoughts of men and one is inspired by your Creator.
My advice: chose to find Jesus, His Father and the Holy Scriptures. These hold the key to eternal life in the coming Kingdom of God. Don’t miss the redemption the Father offers to all men who will believe.
If you want to discuss today’s text or other Scriptures please contact me at: info@hedrickchurchofgod.org