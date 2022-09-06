The Danville Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce it’s 2022-23 season following its
recent partnership with the Vermilion Heritage Foundation and the Historic Fischer Theatre!
Maestro Jeremy Swerling returns to lead the DSO for a new series of three performances at
the Historic Fischer Theatre that will give you the pure energy of the Roaring 20’s & Beyond on
October 2nd at 7:30pm. Heat up your December with a Sinatra styled Swingin’ Christmas on
December 5th at 3:00pm. And experience an exploration of Dvorak’s masterpiece New World
Symphony as well as Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 2 performed by Danville’s own Tom
DeTorres on March 12th at 7:30pm!
The Vermilion Heritage Foundation’s Jason Rome hails this upcoming season with the Danville
Symphony Orchestra with great excitement. Rome says “With guest artists hailing from
Broadway and back to our own community of Danville, Illinois — this series will be a true
adventure. We want to invite ALL live music lovers to come along for this journey through
music and time and to experience these live performances in a venue that lived through it all!”
In addition to the three-show series at the Fischer, The DSO is excited to present Stars of the
Silver Screen at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium on April 30 at 7:30. This performance is a
rescheduled event from the previous season that was interrupted by the pandemic and. For all
those already holding tickets to this performance, your original tickets will be honored and we
will look forward to the opportunity to finally welcome you to this night of movie magic!
The DSO has already begun to renew season tickets for its existing subscribers with the help
and partnership of the Fischer Theatre, and want to alert the public that it will begin to open
season ticket sales to the 3-show Fischer Theatre series as early as September 1st, and single
ticket sales for remaining seats on September 15th. Information and ticket sales will be made
available on both the DSO and Fischer Theatre’s websites and social media platforms.