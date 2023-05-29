DANVILLE — The completed portion of the Kickapoo Rail Trail in Vermilion County, a scenic stretch not far from the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, has drawn rave reviews.
Opened in 2021, it takes cyclists and walkers along a former railroad trestle bridge high above the Middlefork River.
However, it has yet to reach its projected destination of Danville, and Mayor Rickey WIlliams Jr. said it may be a while longer before that becomes reality.
“It’s an awesome trail, and we’ve had many meetings about getting this done, but there are issues with the railroad going from the Vermilion County Fairgrounds running toward Ellsworth Park,” Williams said.
It has become a long and tedious process, Williams said.
“There’s federal legislation where if a railroad wants to abandon a section of rail, and if other rail lines want it, they have first right of refusal,” he said. “They would have the first option over, say like, a municipality like the city of Danville. So what’s happening now is we are trying to explore alternate routes to get the trail here into town.”
The first phase of the trail, a 6.7-mile section between Urbana and St. Joseph, opened in 2017. Since then, two small segments have opened. One is in St. Joseph and the other is at the eastern end of the trail between Oakwood and the Vermilion County Fairgrounds.
Some 28 years after the rail trail idea emerged, less than half of what is intended to be a 24.5-mile recreational trail has opened. Whether it extends into Danville is still wait-and-see.
The property in question is a stretch between where the current trail ends and the area near Vermilion Heights/Ellsworth Park to the east.
Laura Danzl, environmental educator supervisor at the Vermilion County Conservation District, said there have been several years’ worth of hurdles to clear while involving the likes of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Department of Transportation and various rail lines.
Danzl said a bridge that runs parallel to Illinois 150 and crosses Interstate 74 near the Martin Luther King Jr. exit would also have to be raised higher to make it into part of the path. Grants would be available to help cover costs, she said.
Ideally, the trail would run through Ellsworth Park to Carle at the Riverfront, said Drew Landis, president of the Vermilion County Trail Alliance. Landis is also part of the Westside Trails project.
“We are looking to alternative routes that would possibly run close to U.S. 150 or along Oakwood Avenue and through Ellsworth Park,” Landis said. “There’s been talk of tearing down the old Mill Street bridge and putting in a pedestrian bridge in its place.”
Landis noted that fundraising and state involvement would have to be secured first. Another alternative, he said, would be a trail along Ellsworth Park’s southeast side along South Logan Avenue continuing behind Palmer Arena. Other options include adding more trails north and south of town later on. “I plan to actively keep working on this project and won’t sleep until it happens,” he said.
City engineer Sam Cole agreed with Landis: “Lots of people want to see that connection to Danville happen, and our next step is going through a process of alternative analysis with a consultant, considering the railroad option is likely out.”
Cole said public input would be sought along with cost estimates, feasibility and funding options through the Danville Area Transportation (DAT) organization and planning. While highly motivated to get planning and funding done this year, Cole said it could be at least four or five years before anyone will start seeing anything happen.
“We would love to see these things happen. It’s just a lot of hurdles to get there,” Danzl said.