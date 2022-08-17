August 22: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
August 22: How to Be a Great Game Master. Game designer Daniel J. Bishop will be joining DPL virtually to present on the basics of running a Dungeons and Dragons (or similar system) game. Beginners welcome! 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/DPL-GM
August 22: Tween Subscription Book Box! We are switching to a two-meeting format for this program. At the first meeting, tweens can pick up the book and we’ll do a read aloud to get it started. Two weeks later we’ll meet to discuss the book, and hand out the contents of the subscription box. The second meeting will include a lunch time pizza party. August’s book is The Boy Who Met a Whale by Nizrana Farook. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-Whale. The first meeting is August 8 at 4:30 pm. The second meeting is August 22 at 4:30 p.m.
August 23: Beginner’s Tech Class: Microsoft Word Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
August 23: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
August 23: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 24: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 25: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 25: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant, then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we’re discussing Last Man Standing by David Baldacci. 4:30 p.m. in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space at the Library.
August 27: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Sheep Take a Hike by Nancy Shaw on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.