April 3: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 4: Danny Trejo Talks Tacos, Hollywood, and Redemption. Actor, author, and restaurateur Danny Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. 7:00 pm on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/ILP_DannyTrejo
April 4: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it.
April 4: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 5: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 6: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 8: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 8: Orphaned Kitty-Corner. Orphaned Kitty-Corner will visit Danville Public Library. Read kitty stories, make a kitty craft, and learn about kitty rescue. 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Program Room (aka Words & Music Book Store) All ages event.
April 8: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! Just Enough Carrots by Stuart J. Murphy on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Teen Craft. New craft each month. This month’s craft will be an egg decorating craft. We will use hollow eggs and decorate them! 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily in the Teen Zone
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.