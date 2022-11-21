December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emoji’s, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31.
Teen Zone Tree Topper Competition. During the month of December Teen Zone will be hosting a tree topper competition for teens! Donate or create your tree topper and submit it. The winner’s tree topper will go on our Teen Zone Christmas tree. Winner will be chosen at our Holiday Party on December 20th!
November 28: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
November 29: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
November 29: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 30: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 1: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 2: Welcome to Arendelle. Join us after the Night of Lights Parade for a Frozen themed party. Drink hot chocolate, enjoy a story time with Anna and Elsa, and have your picture taken with local actors dressed as the cast of Frozen. 6:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 3: Merry & Lit. A Victorian Christmas. Join us as we host A Christmas Carol themed party featuring live entertainment, Victorian fare and Dicken’s Flaming Punch. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Conference Room. Adults only.
December 3: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 3: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Would you like to bring your group on a trip to the library? Or maybe you’d like the library to come to your business/daycare/school/event? Either way, we’d love to help. Please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Try-It! Illinois: The magical treasure-trove offered each fall and sponsored by the Illinois State Library. Hundreds of databases are offered to try for free spanning all fields from Genealogy and history to business and science. Password is available at the Reference Desk. Call us at 217-477-5228 https://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.