Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
Used Book Exchange & Sale! June 29-July 1. Join us at the end of the month for our next Used Book Sale inside the Library. Bring in your used books to exchange. All books in the sale are at-will donations. We will gladly accept whatever you choose to donate.
June 26: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
June 26: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
June 27: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it.
June 27: Wee Wigglers Story Time with Special Guests Bert and Ernie! Travel to Sesame Street and visit with Bert and Ernie! Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 28: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 28: Girl Scouts Mobile STEM Experience. Enhance your student’s experience in science, technology, engineering, and math. From robots to slime, this program provides unique activities based on girls’ interests. Five weeks of STEM fun from June 28 to July 26! Starts Wednesday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m.in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. For girls in K-8. Must preregister by calling the Children’s Department @ 217-477-5225.
June 28: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. June 7, 14, 21, 28 in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 29: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 1: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
July 1: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 1: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Daily Crafts. Drop by for fun crafts in the children’s department. Available Monday through Thursday starting at 9 AM to 7 PM and Friday and Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM.
Teen Crafts. Stop by the Teen Zone anytime during the month of June to make a cute pom pom cactus for our teen monthly craft! July’s craft is a Flamingo Snow globe. Crafts are available daily during Teen Zone open hours starting at 11 AM.
YouTube: Check out Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday -Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.