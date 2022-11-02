- Special Library Operating Hours for Potterfest
Operating Hours: Monday & Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. curbside and 2nd Floor only. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
November 7: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
November 8: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
November 8: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
November 9: Cricut Crash Course. Curious about using a Cricut machine, but don’t want to make the investment? Try out the library’s! Learn the basics of this popular silhouette-cutting machine and make something to take home. Registration link: https://forms.gle/G9qTtcjpvNXLgBve6 November 9 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
November 9: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
November 10: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
November 10: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D11November 11: Coffee & Cards. Danville Public Library introduces our new Coffee & . . . program. Each week, we’ll enjoy coffee, conversation, and a little extra fun. Come to the library for a time of community and conversation. The library will provide coffee, tea and games. Fridays at 10 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
November 12: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 12: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!