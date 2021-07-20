Get free tickets for a Danville Dans game on August 3. The Dans are playing against the Terre Haute Rex team on August 8 at 6:30 at Danville Stadium. Pick up your free tickets at Danville Public Library starting on July 26. Danville Library Foundation is sponsoring this game along with Danville Public Library.
Teen Zone New Summer Hours: Monday 12-8; Tuesday 12-6; Wednesday 12-6; Thursday 12-8; Friday 12-3; Saturday 10-3
Save the date for Kai Con, a celebration of all things Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, with themed demonstrations, games, crafts, prizes and more! Coming up on August 6 and 7. Mark your calendars!
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
July 27: Adulting 101 Class for teens. Tips and tricks for moving on beyond high school. Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This week: Mental Health Discussion and Resources
July 27: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers or call 217-477-5225.
July 28: Dungeons & Dragons. This programs is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenDD
July 29: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: July’s Theme is in the Summertime. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Smiley Face Photo Frame. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is Happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mulan, and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Museum Adventure Pass: Are you going on a trip this summer? Don’t forget to pick up your Museum Adventure Pass! Get free (or discounted) access to museums in Illinois at museumadventure.org
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print and audiobooks.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Those Darn Squirrels! by Adam Rubin on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Summer Reading Program for all ages! Running from June 1 to July 31, our theme for the summer is Reading Colors Your World. Sign up at danvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org Win books, badges, and the chance to win gift cards!
Teen Online Art Show: Show off your artistic talents to your community! Submit your artwork and we will display it on our website. If your entry gets the most DPL staff votes you could win a Merge cube and VR Goggles! Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. July’s theme: Fireworks. Entry due Friday, July 30. To enter visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenArt