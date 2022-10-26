***Special Library Operating Hours for Potterfest***
Operating Hours: Monday & Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. curbside and 2nd Floor only. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Potterfest. Goblet of Fire is coming November 3rd and November 4th. See Danville Public Library transform as you experience the Goblet of Fire.
October 1 - 31: IHLS Library Crawl. Discover the Libraries in Illinois Heartland Library System with the 4th Annual Library Crawl. Get your passport stamped at each library you visit. Get at least 5 stamps in your passport and return it to Danville Public Library for a chance to win a prize.
October 31: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
November 1: Beginner's Tech Class: Microsoft Excel. Want to use a computer, but don't know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
November 1: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed it! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children's Room. Ages 8-13.
November 1: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 2: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 3: Potterfest. Special opportunity for Danville Public Library cardholders: 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Sneak Peak! Enjoy the Goblet of Fire Experience a day early and come back for full Potterfest activities on Friday! If you don't have your DPL card yet, drop in today or sign up online at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org
November 4: Potterfest. See Danville Public Library transform as you enjoy the Goblet of Fire Experience. Travel through the story and see the scenes brought to life by our local actors. Part of Downtown Danville's Potterfest. 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
November 5: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children's Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Would you like to bring your group on a trip to the library? Or maybe you'd like the library to come to your business/daycare/school/event? Either way, we'd love to help. Please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Try-It! Illinois: The magical treasure-trove offered each fall and sponsored by the Illinois State Library. Hundreds of databases are offered to try for free spanning all fields from Genealogy and history to business and science. Password is available at the Reference Desk. Call us at 217-477-5228 https://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/