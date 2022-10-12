Potterfest. Goblet of Fire is coming November 3rd and November 4th. See Danville Public Library transform as you experience the Goblet of Fire.
October 1 — 31: IHLS Library Crawl. Discover the Libraries in Illinois Heartland Library System with the 4th Annual Library Crawl. Get your passport stamped at eac library you visit. Get at least 5 stamps in your passport and return it to Danville Public Library for a chance to win a prize.
October 17: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
October 17: Wonder Garden Club. Decorate a mini pumpkin. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
October 17 at 4:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 18: Beginner’s Tech Class: Microsoft Word. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 18: Teen Craft. We will have a pumpkin painting craft for teens in the Teen Zone! Stop by and paint a mini pumpkin to decorate for Halloween! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 18: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week:
Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
October 18: Vermilion County Master Gardeners. What says Fall more than Pumpkins,
Squash, and Gourds? Pearson Farm will be joining us to do a presentation followed by Q&A time and provide a hands-on display with many different varieties. There is no charge to attend; however, we ask that attendees please register so we can prepare for all in attendance. For more information, call University of IL Extension Office in Vermilion County 217.442.8615. Website and Registration https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-10-18-pumpkins-squash-and-gourds 6 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 18: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 19: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 20: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 21: Coffee & Crafts. Danville Public Library introduces our new Coffee &.... program. Each week, we’ll enjoy coffee, conversation, and a little extra fun. Come to the library for a time of community and conversation. The library will provide coffee, as well as supplies for this month’s fall themed craft. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 22: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth.
Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 22: Trunk or Treat. Danville Public Library is participating Kruger’s 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat! Join us for a family friendly fun event for everyone. Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month.
Submissions must be family-friendly. October’s Challenge is “Everything Orange” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt<https://tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt>
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum
Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Where the Wild Things Are by
Maurice Sendak on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Try-It! Illinois: The magical treasure-trove offered each fall and sponsored by the Illinois State Library. Hundreds of databases are offered to try for free spanning all fields from Genealogy and history to business and science. Password is available at the Reference Desk. Call us at 217-477-5228 https://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/<https://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/?fbclid=IwAR3XASaaksGypWxmXy5fYSBq1bD6NNNNxgQsRTii4wSrmuFSXCH0xeTGxoc>
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.