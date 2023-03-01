A Novel Idea: March 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is Hidden Figures. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
March 6: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 7: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it.
March 7: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 8: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 9: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 9: ERASE Inefficiency with Jennifer Barnes. Wasting Time Each Day? Simple Tips to ERASE Inefficiency with Jennifer Barnes. In this presentation, we review the 5 Principles of Organizing so we can make our spaces as efficient as possible. 5:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 9: Tween 3D Printer Class. Learn to use the 3D printer and our NEW 3D pens! Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D3.
March 11: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 11: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! Buzz, Bee by Jennifer Szymanski on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.