September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Find your voice at the Library!
September 26: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
September 27: Teen Book Club. We will be meeting to discuss August’s subscription box book The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare, and do some fun activities! Anyone who has read the book is welcome to join. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 27: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
September 27: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 28: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 28: Rules of the Road Class. Take your Rules of the Road Class at the Library! Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call to register at 217-477-5220. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
September 29: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 30: Coffee & Cinema: Danville Public Library introduces our new Coffee & . . . program. Each week, we’ll enjoy coffee, conversation, and a little extra fun. This week: Coffee & Cinema: Come to the library for a time of community and conversation. The library will provide coffee and a selection of movies to vote on watching. Friday at 10:00a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 1: Local Author Book Fair. Danville Public Library is hosting a Book Fair featuring local authors. In partnership with Illinois Reading Council, Vermilion Valley Reading Council, Illini Reading Council, and Berry Cool Farmers Market, we’ll have authors, farmers, publishers, and craft-sellers set up with tents. Stop by and buy a book or three from a local author. We’ll also have story-times, book readings, and a panel discussion with our authors. 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
October 1: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. September’s Challenge is “Fall into Fall” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. The September contest runs from September 1 to 30. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest.
Personal Shopping: Don’t have time to browse the shelves but not sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We’ll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.