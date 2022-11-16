Special holiday hours
Operating Hours: Monday – Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
November 21: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
November 21: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Make a Pinecone Turkey. 4:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
November 22: Teen Party! We will be having a party for teens. Stop by for food, activities, and games! 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
November 22: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
November 22: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 26: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
November 26: Judy Collins Holiday & Hits Tour. The Danville Library Foundation and the Danville Public School Foundation are collaborating to bring legendary Singer-Songwriter, Judy Collins to the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium as a kick off to her Holiday & Hits Tour. Tickets will be sold through the Fischer Theatre both in person during operating hours and online at atthefischer.com For more information contact: Peter Blackmon at (217) 260-4548 or Bob Richard at (217) 444-1044.
November 26: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Personal Shopping: Don’t have time to browse the shelves but not sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We’ll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Try-It! Illinois: The magical treasure-trove offered each fall and sponsored by the Illinois State Library. Hundreds of databases are offered to try for free spanning all fields from Genealogy and history to business and science. Password is available at the Reference Desk. Call us at 217-477-5228 https://www.finditillinois.org/tryit/