Summer Reading begins June 1. Register now at danvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org
June 2: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 4: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have A Pig, a Fox, and a Box by Jonathan Fenske on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Used Book Sale: Due to overwhelming popularity, we’re keeping our Used Book Sale year-round! Payment is a “pay what you want” donation at the Circulation Desk. Your donation supports Danville Library Foundation and Danville Public Library.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.