Operating Hours: Monday, January 2: Closed; Tuesday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
January 3: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
January 3: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 4: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 4: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 5: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 7: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 7: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Mr. Lucky Straw rewritten by Elizabeth Lane on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!