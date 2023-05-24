Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
May 30: Monthly Teen Party: Back to Summer Bash. School’s out and summer’s back! Come celebrate summer at our Back to Summer Bash! We will have games, food, and fun activities to celebrate the much-awaited arrival of summer! 4:00 pm in the Teen Zone.
May 30: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it.
May 30: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
May 31: Dungeons & Dragons. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 1: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 2: Summer Reading Kick-off party. Join us for games on the lawn, food and lots of fun as we kick-off our Summer Reading Challenge! 5-8 PM at Danville Public Library. Part of Summer in the City’s First Friday Sports & Brews event.
June 3: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 3: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
YouTube: Check out Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday May 29: Closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.