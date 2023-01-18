December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
January 23: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 24: Teen Party. Teen Zone will be having a party for teens. Stop by for food, activities, and games! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 24: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions!
January 24: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 25: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 25: Rules of the Road Class. Take your Rules of the Road Class at the Library! Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call to register at 217-477-5220. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
January 26: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 26: Murder & a Meal Book Club. Our murder mystery book club includes dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant and then go out for dinner and book discussion!4:30 in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space. Please note: The Library does not pay the cost of your dinner.
January 28: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 28: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.