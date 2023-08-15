August 21: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 21: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Gardening event for children and families. 4:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
August 22: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a Record. Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 PM in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
August 22: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 23: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 23: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 24: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 24: Murder & a Meal Book Club. Our murder mystery book club includes dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant and then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month’s book is Breaking Silence by Linda Castillo. 4:30 PM in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space. Please note: The Library does not pay the cost of your dinner.
August 26: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
August 26: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
August 26: Read to Therapy Dogs. Celebrate International Dog Day by reading to a therapy dog. Registered therapy dogs will be at the library from 1 PM -2:30 PM in the Children’s Department.
August 26: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Daily Crafts. Drop by for fun crafts in the children’s department. Available Monday through Thursday starting at 9 AM to 7 PM and Friday and Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM.
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Friday & Saturday: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Sunday: Closed.