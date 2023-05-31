Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
June 5: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
June 5: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
June 6: Navigate Your Stars: Jesmyn Ward. Join us for an evening with two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward. Hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, Jesmyn will discuss her life, her literary vision and her unique perspectives on love and loss. 7 PM only on zoom https://bit.ly/ILPJesmynWard
June 6: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes.
June 6: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 7: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 7: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. June 7, 14, 21, 28 in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 7: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 8: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 8: Native American Storytelling with Gerald Savage. Gerald will share Native American Stories from long ago, and some tribal history. Gerald was born and raised in the traditions of the Ho-Chunk tribal ways. 5:30-7 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 8: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m.
June 10: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 10: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. This month’s challenge is “Summer Scenes” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! Papa and Me by Arthur Dorros our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Teen Craft: This month’s craft is a Pom Pom Cactus. Teen Crafts are available on a drop-in basis, in the Teen Zone.
Operating Hours: Monday -Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.