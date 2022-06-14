Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path this summer. Our Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1 to July 31. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register by scanning the QR code or visiting tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
June 20: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
June 20: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3d6 4:30 p.m.
June 21: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is Prepare for Your Interview. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
June 21: Teen Party. It’s officially summer! Stop by the teen zone and celebrate with games and snacks! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 21: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
June 21: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 22: An Evening with Kwame Onwuachi. Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will discuss his cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. His cookbook celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora, “the world’s wisest food.” Onwuachi will share stories behind his family’s recipes, and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place, and culture. Register for Zoom at https://bit.ly/June22_KwameOnwuachi or come to the Watch Party at the Library! 7:00 p.m. in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space at the Library.
June 22: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 23: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 23: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant, then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we’re discussing Hearse and Buggy by Laura Bradford 4:30 p.m. in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space at the Library.
June 23: Wonder Garden Club. We are back in person for the summer to read stories and learn about gardening with Master Gardener volunteers. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office. 9:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 24: Sarah Slater, the Missing Lincoln Conspirator. Civil War historian and author Bob O’Connor presents on Sarah Slater who was a courier for the Confederate government. She disappeared after being questioned in the Lincoln Conspiracy Trails. Learn the story at 3:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 25: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
June 25: How to Find an Owl in Your Neighborhood. Do you ever see or hear an owl in your neighborhood and want to experience more of these beautiful birds? Award-winning naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw aka “The Owl Man” is here to help. Mark will show which owls you are most likely to see or hear, where to look for them, how to look for them, what to listen for, and the importance of research and collaboration.11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.