Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading. Our Summer Reading Challenge ends July 31.
August 4 & 5: Stranger Things — The Curse of Vecna. The library will once again be putting on a Stranger Things-themed interactive experience for patrons the weekend of Downtown Danville’s First Friday Back to School Bash. Similar to last year’s events, tour guides will lead patrons through the library, visiting various scenes inspired by Stranger Things Season 4. We have some new characters/actors joining us and many of the volunteers from last year are reprising their roles. Visit Creel House, the Rainbow Room, Eddie’s Trailer, and more. Get your picture taken with characters, and enjoy free ice cream from Scoops Ahoy. Watch out for the Demogorgon! Free and open to the public. Disclaimer: May not be suitable for all ages. 6 — 10 p.m. Hate lines? Try our new skip the line feature at https://tinyurl.com/StrangerThings2023
July 31: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
July 31- August 5: Back to the 80s Storytimes. Stranger Things are happening at the library this week! We’ve gone back in time to the 80’s with story times featuring your favorite retro characters! July 31-August 5
Check out the schedule:
Monday, July 31: 10 AM Ghostbusters and 5 PM: Barbie
Tuesday, August 1: 10 AM Indiana Jones and 5 PM: Argyle (Stranger Things)
Wednesday, August 2: 10 AM Barbie and 5 PM: Bruce, the Shark
Thursday, August 3: 10 AM Doc and Marty and 5 PM: Argyle and Robin (Stranger Things)
Friday, August 4: 10 AM Robin (Stranger Things)
Saturday, August 5: 10 AM Strawberry Shortcake and Rainbow Brite
July 31: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
August 1: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes.4:30 pm in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
August 1: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 2: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 2: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 2: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 3: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 5: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. This month’s Challenge is “Dog Days of Summer” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! Tails from History: A Parrot in the Painting by Thea Feldman on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.