Please note special holiday hours.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24: Closed; Sunday, December 25: Closed; Monday, December 26: Closed
December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
December 19: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 19: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Make a winter bird feeder for your feathered friends. 4:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
December 20: Teen Holiday Party! Teen Zone will be having a holiday party for teens. Come by for food, drinks, crafts, and the conclusion of our tree topper competition. The day of our teen party is the last day to submit your tree topper for the competition, and the winner will be chosen and given the opportunity to place their topper on the tree! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 20: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.