Summer Reading begins June 1. Register now at danvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org
May 30: Closed for Memorial Day.
May 31: Beginner's Tech Class: Microsoft Word Want to use a computer, but don't know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
May 31: Teen Party. This month our teen party will focus on celebrating the end of the school year. School's almost out, and summer's almost here! So drop by, have some snacks, play games, and celebrate the beginning of summer with us! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 31: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children's Room. Ages 8-13.
May 31: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 1: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 1: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 2: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library's cool technology. This week we're covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 4: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have A Pig, a Fox, and a Box by Jonathan Fenske on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Used Book Sale: Due to overwhelming popularity, we're keeping our Used Book Sale year-round! Payment is a "pay what you want" donation at the Circulation Desk. Your donation supports Danville Library Foundation and Danville Public Library.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.