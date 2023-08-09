August 13: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 14: Genealogy Workshop. Planning a Cemetery Visit. Are you planning to visit a cemetery? Learn what to research before the visit, what supplies to take and how to safely clean headstones for photos. 1-2:30 PM in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
August 15: Monthly Teen Party: Come hang out for our teen monthly party! Have some snacks and play games! 4:00 pm in the Teen Zone.
August 15: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
August 15: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 16: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 16: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 17: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 18: Friday Night Flix. Recently released movies, shown at the library free on Friday nights. In this film, four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. (Released in 2023). Rated R. 7 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This event is for adults only. Reserve your free tickets at https://tinyurl.com/FridayNightFlix.
August 19: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
August 19: Goosebumps Parent/Child Book Club. Parents, share your Goosebumps nostalgia with your kids in our Parent-Child Book Club series! This month, we are featuring Say Cheese and Die by R.L. Stine. We will have activities and games, and you will get a free copy of the book to take home.1 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 19: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Coloring Contest for all ages: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages preschool to adult. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Mobile App: Danville Public Library now has an app available for your mobile devices. Search for books, etc., keep in touch with our social networks, or view our upcoming events, all on your phone! Search for SHARE Mobile Library or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-App for download links.
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads come pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.