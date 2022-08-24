August 30: Teen Party. Stop by for our monthly party and enjoy food, games, and more! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 30: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
August 30: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 31: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 1: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 2: Coffee & Cards. Danville Public Library introduces our new Coffee & . . . program. Each week, we’ll enjoy coffee, conversation, and a little extra fun. Come to the library for a time of community and conversation. The library will provide coffee, tea and games. Friday at 10:00a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
September 3: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. September’s Challenge is “Fall into Fall” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. The September contest runs from September 1 to 30. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Personal Shopping: Don’t have time to browse the shelves but not sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We’ll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.