Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
- Visit the Library today to get FREE tickets to A Novel Idea
A Novel Idea: July 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Natural. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
July 10-17: Find your WILD Voice. Vermilion Country Conservation District will have an exhibit set up near the Children’s Department during the week to showcase their program on Animal Calls.
July 10: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
July 10: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
July 10: Genealogy Workshop: Starting Your Family Tree. Join us at our Genealogy program for instruction and tips on getting started with researching your Family Tree. 1-2:30 PM in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
July 11: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! We will be making resin jewelry. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
July 11: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 12: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 12: Library STEAM Experience. Enhance your student’s experience in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Five weeks of STEAM fun from June 28 to July 26! 3:00 p.m.in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. For students in K-8.
July 12: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 13: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 13: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m.
July 15: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
July 15: Goosebumps Parent/Child Book Club. Parents, share your Goosebumps nostalgia with your kids in our Parent-Child Book Club series! This month, we’re featuring Phantom of the Auditorium by R.L. Stine. We’ll have activities and games, and you’ll get a free copy of the book to take home.1 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 15: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 17: Find your WILD Voice. Vermilion County Conservation District presents their Animal Calls program. Learn about the calls of birds, croaks of frogs, and other ways animals communicate. Tactile elements will be included to help visitors connect to the sounds they hear. Presentation begins at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department.
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.