A Novel Idea: March 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is Hidden Figures. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
March 13: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 13: Genealogy: Finding Elusive Women. Trying to find a woman’s maiden name or what happened to someone after their husband died? This workshop will help you locate hard to find information for you genealogy project. 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
March 14: Pi Day Teen Party. Come join us in Teen Zone for Pi Day! We will celebrate by having a variety of pies to eat, and play some games! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 14: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes.
March 14: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 15: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 16: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 17: Classic Movie Morning. Come to the library for a classic movie! This month’s movie features Danville’s native son Gene Hackman leading a small-town Indiana high school basketball team. 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
March 18: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 18: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
