Reminder: April 28: LIBRARY CLOSED FOR STAFF TRAINING. Library will reopen on Saturday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m.
May 1: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 2: Wee Wigglers with DLO’s Seussical the Musical! DLO Seussical the Musical Characters are joining us for a very special Wee Wigglers Event! On Tuesday May 2 DLO Seussical the Musical Characters to join us for stories, crafts, and loads of Seuss fun! 10:00 a.m. in the 1st floor Meeting Room
May 2: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. Play your favorite game with your friends.
May 3: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
May 3: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 4: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 6: Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator, Jarrett J. Krosoczka! Perfect for the entire family, this live, virtual drawing workshop is sure to inspire the inner artist in everyone. 10:00 a.m. only on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/DrawwithJarrettKrosoczk