October 1 — 31: IHLS Library Crawl. Discover the Libraries in Illinois Heartland Library System with the 4th Annual Library Crawl. Get your passport stamped at each library you visit. Get at least 5 stamps in your passport and return it to Danville Public Library for a chance to win a prize.
October 10: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
October 10: Genealogy: Verifying Your Family Stories: Did Grandma really dance in a Burlesque Show? Find out how to use our Library resources to determine if the story is fact or fiction. 1:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 11: Board Game Day. Join us for a casual board game day for teens after school. Stop by the Teen Zone and peruse our selection of board games and card games to play with your friends! Tuesday October 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 11: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
October 11: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 12: A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward. Join us for an evening with two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward as she discusses how her literary vision and personal experiences address urgent questions about racism and social injustice. Ward is the author of Sing, Unburied, Sing and Salvage the Bones, and the memoir Men We Reaped. Wednesday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_JesmynWard
October 12: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 13: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 13: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D10
October 14: Coffee & Creativity. Danville Public Library introduces our new Coffee & . . . program. Each week we’ll enjoy coffee, conversation, and a little extra fun. Come to the library for a time of community and conversation. The library will provide coffee, as well as a tour of the Teen makerspace for adults. Come take a look at our 3D printer and Cricut machine! Friday at 10:00a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 15: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday and all day on Saturdays. Starting at 4:00 p.m. Mon — Thurs. Saturdays 9:00 a.m.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.