March 20: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 20: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. We will make a fairy garden for the wee little folk. 2:00 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
March 21: R.L. Stine Movie: Join us for a spooky movie! Children and Tweens welcome. 2:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 21: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions!
March 21: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 21: Vermilion County Master Gardeners. Join Vermilion County Master Gardeners for a seminar at Danville Public Library at 6 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Call 217-442-8615 for more information.
March 22: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 22: Goosebumps Parent/Child Book Club. Introducing a new book club for parents and children to enjoy together! This month’s book is Monster Blood by R L Stine. Join us at 2:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is for Children and Tweens ages 8 to 12 years and a parent (or caregiver). We’ll have activities and games, and you’ll get a free copy of the book to take home.
March 23: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
March 23: Murder & a Meal Book Club. Our murder mystery book club includes dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant and then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month’s book is Though Not Dead by Dana Stabenow. 4:30 in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space. Please note: The Library does not pay the cost of your dinner.
March 23: School’s out; the library’s in…Happy National Puppy Day. On National Puppy Day, adopt a stuffed animal at the Library. We will have stuffed dogs for adoption, and YES therapy dogs will be here! 2:00 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. All ages event!
March 25: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
March 25: Fellowship of the Library. March 25 is Tolkein Reading Day. To celebrate, Danville Public Library is hosting a Lord of the Rings film festival at the Fischer Theatre. Get your free tickets at the Library while supplies last. Tickets are also available at the Fischer for $10.
March 25: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
After School Crafts. Drop in for a fun new craft each week. Available after school Monday through Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting at 9:00 a.m.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.