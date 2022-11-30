A Novel Idea: December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31.
Teen Zone Tree Topper Competition. During the month of December Teen Zone will be hosting a tree topper competition for teens! Donate or create your tree topper and submit it. The winner’s tree topper will go on our Teen Zone Christmas tree. Winner will be chosen at our Holiday Party on December 20th!
December 5: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 6: Teen Craft. We will have an ornament craft in Teen Zone! Come make ornaments to decorate our Teen Zone Christmas tree, or your own tree at home!
December 6: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
December 6: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 7: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 7: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 8: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 8: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D12
December 10: Santa Story Time. Santa is stopping by the Library to read a story! Don’t miss this chance to see Santa and also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. All ages are welcome to attend.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning.