August 8: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
August 8: Tween Subscription Book Box! We are switching to a two-meeting format for this program. At the first meeting, tweens can pick up the book and we’ll do a read aloud to get it started. Two weeks later we’ll meet to discuss the book, and hand out the contents of the subscription box. The second meeting will include a lunch time pizza party. August’s book is The Boy Who Met a Whale by Nizrana Farook. Register at TINYURL The first meeting is August 8 at 4:30 pm. The second meeting is August 22 at 4:30 p.m.
August 9: Beginner’s Tech Class: Mouse Basics. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
August 9: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
August 9: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 10: Betty R. Anderson Book Signing. Local author Betty R. Anderson is introducing her latest book at Danville Public Library, AJ and Junior: Collard Greens and Fried Okra. 5:30 p.m. in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space at Danville Public Library.
August 10: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 11: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 13: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Would you like to bring your group on a trip to the library? Or maybe you’d like the library to come to your business/daycare/school/event? Either way, we’d love to help. Please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Teen Subscription Book Club. Our popular teen subscription box program blends elements of a subscription box with elements of a traditional book club. This month we have The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare available. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-RedScrolls
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.