May 8: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 8: Genealogy Workshop: Cyber Sleuthing Your Family Tree. Tina Beaird, owner of Tamarack Genealogy, will present this webinar on how to use subscription databases in tandem with free genealogy websites. 1:00 p.m.in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
May 9: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
May 9: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. Play your favorite game with your friends.
May 10: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 11: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
May 11: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! 4:30 in the Children’s Department. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D5
May 13: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
May 13: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.