Upcoming Events:
July 13: Adulting 101 Class for teens. Tips and tricks for moving on beyond high school. Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This week: How to find Scholarships
July 13: Wee Wigglers Story Time Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers or call 217-477-5225.
July 14: Dungeons & Dragons. This programs is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenDD
July 15: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week we’re covering Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Each month we will have an art challenge. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. July’s Challenge is In the Summertime. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Fish Puppets. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is Happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mulan and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.