Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
June 12-16: Teen Cuisine. Free cooking class for teens. Teen will learn cooking skills and get free cookware items to share their new cooking skills at home. 1- 2:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Seating is limited to 20! Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Cuisine2023
June 12: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
June 12: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
June 12: Genealogy Workshop: Interviewing Your Family. Do you need answers for your Family History? Learn how to connect with your family, what questions to ask, what equipment to use and where and how to store your interviews. 1-2:30 PM. 2nd Floor Conference Room.
June 13: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions!
June 13: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 14: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 14: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. June 7, 14, 21, 28 in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 15: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.June 17: Goosebumps Parent/Child Book Club. Parents, share your Goosebumps nostalgia with your kids in our Parent-Child Book Club series! This month’s book is Welcome to Camp Nightmare by R.L. Stine. Join us at 1:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is for Children and Tweens ages 8 to 12 years and a parent (or caregiver). We’ll have activities and games, and you’ll get a free copy of the book to take home.
June 17: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. This month’s challenge is “Summer Scenes” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Operating Hours: Monday -Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.