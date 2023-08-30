- Note: Monday, September 4, the library will be closed in observance of Labor Day.
- September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! This year’s theme is Spider-Verse. Sign up for a library card in the month of September for a limited edition Spider-Verse inspired DPL card cover! Swing into Danville Public Library for Spider-Man inspired events throughout the month of September. Spider-Verse inspired card cover upgrades are available to the first 500 applicants only.
- Visit the Library today to get FREE tickets to A Novel Idea
A Novel Idea: September 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is No Country for Old Men. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
September 5: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed it! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 PM in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
September 5: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 6: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. Starts at 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 6: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
September 6: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 6: Marvel Movie. As part of our Library Card Sign-Up Month Spider-Verse theme, we are showing Marvel and Spider Movies at the library for free. In this film, “After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, a shy teenager gains spider-like abilities that he uses to fight injustice as a masked superhero and face a vengeful enemy.” (2002) PG-13 2h 1m at 5 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 7: Anything Tech for Teens.Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
September 8: Friday Night Flix Double Feature. Movies at the library for free on Friday’s. This week is a double feature, beginning at 3 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This week’s movies are Spider Movies (2012) PG-13 2h 16m , “After Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically altered spider, he gains newfound, spider-like powers and ventures out to save the city from the machinations of a mysterious reptilian foe.” Spider Movie 2 (2014) PG-13 2h 22m, “When New York is put under siege by Oscorp, it is up to Spider-Man to save the city he swore to protect as well as his loved ones.” Reserve your free tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/library-card-sign-up-month-spider-movies-2542119
September 9: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
September 9: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
September 9: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
September 9: Marvel Movie. As part of our Library Card Sign-Up Month Spider-Verse theme, we are showing Marvel and Spider Movies at the library for free. In this film, “Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are going to stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity.” (2012) PG-13 2h 23m at 12:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Operating Hours: Note: Monday September 4 the library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Friday & Saturday: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Sunday: Closed.