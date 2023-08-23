- Note: Monday September 4 the library is closed in observance of Labor Day.
- September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! This year’s theme is Spider-Verse. Sign up for a library card in the month of September for a limited-edition Spider-Verse DPL card cover! Swing into Danville Public Library for Spider-Man themed events throughout the month of September. Spider-Verse card cover upgrades are available to the first 500 applicants only.
August 28: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 29: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 PM in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
August 29: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 30: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
August 30: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 31: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
September 2: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
September 2: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
September 2: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. This month’s Challenge is “Fall into Autumn” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! Those Darn Squirrels by Adam Rubin on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Operating Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Friday & Saturday: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Sunday: Closed.