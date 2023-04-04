A Novel Idea: April 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Lorax. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
April 10: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 10: Genealogy: Tour of DPL Archives and Research Help. Find out what resources the Danville Public Archives has that can help you in your research.1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
April 11: Teen Party! Join us for an Easter themed party in Teen Zone this month. Stop by to play some games, and have some snacks with us! 4:00 pm in the Teen Zone.
April 11: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes.
April 11: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 12: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 13: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 13: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D4
April 15: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 15: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
April 15: Storytime with local author Keoria Mayfield. Local children’s author to read her debut book I Love My Mommy. Patrons can hear her read her book, have a chance to buy a copy (cash sales only), and enjoy supporting a local author! 1:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Book Donations: We are not accepting book donations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Teen Craft. New craft each month. This month’s craft will be an egg decorating craft. We will use hollow eggs and decorate them! 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily in the Teen Zone
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.