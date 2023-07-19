Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s theme is Find Your Voice. Register at tinyurl.com/dpl-reading
August 4 & 5: Stranger Things — The Curse of Vecna. Visit Creel House, the Rainbow Room, Eddie’s Trailer, and more. Get your picture taken with characters, and free ice cream from Scoops Ahoy. Watch out for the Demogorgon! Free and open to the public. 6 — 10 p.m.
July 24: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 PM in the Teen Zone.
July 24: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Weekly gardening event for children and families. 9:30 -10:30 AM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
July 25: The Frog Prince. Puppeteer Anne Newman will present the Puppetfolk Production of the Frog Prince with a make your own puppet workshop to follow. 11 AM – 12:30 PM in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. All ages welcome.
July 25: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record (see how much candy you can fit into a candy bouquet). 4:30 pm in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
July 25: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 26: Dungeons & Dragons. A tabletop role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 26: Library STEAM Experience. Enhance your student’s experience in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Five weeks of STEAM fun from June 28 to July 26! 3:00 p.m.in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. For students in K-8.
July 26: Rainbow Readers Playgroup. Enjoy stories, STEAM projects and socialization activities for preschoolers, ages 3-5 years, and their caregivers. 10 AM- 11 AM. 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 27: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology, including 3D Printing, 3D Pens, Sphero Balls, Cricut, and a Flight Simulator. Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 27: Murder & a Meal Book Club. Our murder mystery book club includes dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant and then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month’s book is Breaking Silence by Linda Castillo. 4:30 in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space. Please note: The Library does not pay the cost of your dinner.
July 29: Berry Cool Market: Come join the fun and familial environment at The Berry Cool Market at the beautiful DPL park! The Berry Cool Market features weekly music by this area’s top musicians and other demonstrations, activities, and family friendly events throughout the season … and of course, our weekly, eclectic mix of art, food, and produce vendors! Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
July 29: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 29: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Daily Crafts. Drop by for fun crafts in the children’s department. Available Monday through Thursday starting at 9 AM to 7 PM and Friday and Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM.
YouTube: Check out Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.