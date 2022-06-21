Summer Reading Program. Read Beyond the Beaten Path this summer. Our Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1 to July 31. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
June 27: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
June 28: Beginner’s Tech Class. Microsoft PowerPoint Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all of the beginner tips and tricks you need. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
June 28: POUND: Rockout. Workout. Unleash your inner rockstar while working out and having fun! For all ages and fitness levels. Feel free to bring your own yoga mat and ripstix. 6:00 p.m. on the Hegeler Stage outside the library.
June 28: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
June 28: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
June 29: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 29: Music Camp Movie. At a music camp for gifted teens, a popular teen idol overhears a girl singing and sets out to find who the talented voice belongs to. What he doesn’t know is that the girl is actually a camp kitchen worker with a fear of being heard. Starring Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas. 4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
June 30: An Evening with Michelle Zauner. Michelle Zauner, the indie rock star of Japanese Breakfast fame, discusses her music career and her bestselling book Crying in H Mart. Her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year. In conversation with Jessica Hopper, Chicago-based music critic, producer, and author. Watch Party at the Library at 7 p.m. Register for Zoom at https://bit.ly/May18_MichelleZauner This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present.
June 30: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
June 30: Wonder Garden Club. We are back in person for the summer to read stories and learn about gardening with Master Gardener volunteers. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office. 9:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 2: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Museum Adventure Pass. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®. Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have I Like Bugs by Margaret Wise Brown and G. Brian Karas on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
YouTube. Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours. Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.