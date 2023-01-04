December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
January 9: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 9: Genealogy: Starting Your Family Tree. Receive instruction and tips on getting started in researching your Family Tree. Resources of the Library will be highlighted. 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
January 10: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
January 10: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 11: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 11: Inciting Joy: A Conversation with Ross Gay. Kick off your new year with a conversation about joy with best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay. An exploration of the joy we incite when we turn our attention to what we love and what brings us together, Ross will discuss his most recent collection of essays, Inciting Joy, with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan. 7:00 p.m. only on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/Rossgay
January 12: A Novel Idea: 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library — visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
January 12: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
January 12: Tween 3D Printer Class. Get your tech on while you learn about 3D printing. Use software to create your own 3D masterpiece! For ages 8-13. 4:30 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/Tween3D1
January 14: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
January 14: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome!
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. This month’s Challenge is Wonderful Winter. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt