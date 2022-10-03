It’s not too early to start planning for Christmas — even though Halloween and Thanksgiving haven’t arrived yet.
The Night of Lights Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Danville.
This year’s parade theme is “The Songs We Sing: A Parade of Carols.”
The parade heads south down Vermilion Street, starting at Williams and ending at Towne Center. Parade announcements will take place under The Fischer Theatre marquee with concessions available and a movie following.
Parade grand marshals are representatives from Danville’s First Place First Fridays sponsoring organizations: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams TREC and Aunt Martha’s. Also leading the parade will be the 2021 Light Up Danville contest winners.
To register a float, visit:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-night
For float sponsorship information, reach out to Nicole VanHyfte at nvanhyfte@VermilionAdvantage.com.