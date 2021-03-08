DANVILLE, ILLINOIS —
Leadership Out Loud is a four-day workshop designed for first-time and front-line leaders. Not a PowerPoint in sight — this workshop will keep your mind (and feet!) moving! Learn how to establish accountability lines, how to lead under someone else’s vision, communication strategies for taking command and so much more! Wednesdays, March 17-April 7, 8 a.m.-noon. Bremer Conference Center There is a cost.
Forklift new driver course: Learn how to operate a forklift truck safely and effectively. Upon completion of the course, you will know the basic skills and knowledge of job safety required for operating a forklift. Become familiar with the controls, daily checks, OSHA regulations, ANSI standards, factors in center of gravity and stability, load capacity, accident statistics, and much more. Prerequisites: Must be able to read, write, speak, and comprehend the English language. Dress appropriately for weather (closed-toe shoes). March 29, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There is a cost.
Communication Excellence: Using the Everything DiSC Management. Explore the differences between communication styles and develop specific plans to deliver messages in the most effective means possible. April 20, 8 a.m.-noon.