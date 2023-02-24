Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Fall 2022 Semester.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honors List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Honored students are listed by their home towns.
PRESIDENT’S LIST – FALL 2022
Alvin: Nicholas Garmon
Armstrong: Olivia Logue
Bismarck: Allison Bostwick, Ryan Bostwick, Dianne Trimble
Bloomington: Brennon Reed
Catlin: Jaiden Baum, Holden Dunavan, Joseph Kedas, Kylee Pate, Rebecca Rogers, Monica Vasquez.
Chicago: Lauren Crawley
Chrisman: Lindsey Franz
Covington, Ind. Alyssa Cheuvront, Margo Galloway, Hailynn Herzog, Briley Peyton, Alexandra VanVickle
Danville: Noah Acree, Wariya Alhassan, Gracie Arnett, Amber Atkinson, Xitlally Bonilla, Jasmine Brown, Ne'Kedra Cain, Devontay Carpenter, Rowan Clawson, Jeremiah Cooper, Isabella Courson, Brandon Cox, Mariela Cruz, Debra Cummings, Joel Cundiff, Olivia Edgington, Robin Farr, Brenda Fisher, Nicholas Fuentes, Teagyn Goodwin, Meghan Gross, Logan Hall, Marlee Harper, Jadyn Hess, Lindsey Janssen, Tamara Jimson, Josephine Kamwela, Christopher La Combe, Trenton Lewis, Layla Martinez, Kalia Mason, Ashlynn Pinnick, Ethan Rayburn, Chelsea Reeves, Kearby Robinson, Vivianna Ruffo, Veronica Sasseen, Yoo Bin Seo, Maxeen Smart, Shania Smith, Maria Sobany Bosch, Frederick Soderstrom, Elmonia Taylor, Lewis Towne, Kayce Wagle, Charlene Walsh, Grace Ward, Donald Wills, Mia Yant.
East Lynn: Abigail Walder
Evansville, Ind., Matthew Bunnell
Fithian: Codey McMahon
Georgetown: Jacob Maskel, Hunter Way
Hillsboro, Ind.: Lauren Highland
Hoopeston: Charis Allen, Tori Birge, Gage Hopkins, Morgan Keith, Skyler Morgan
Mahomet: Ahmad Al-Heeti
Marine: Alixandria Grenzebach
Milford: Abigail White
Mooresville, Ind.: Blake Nigg
Muncie: Dominyq Gritten
Oakwood: Madison Doan, Jarron Fleming, Natalie Garrison, Raiden Jackson, Kimberly Montgomery, Tannar Pouilliard, Carlie Reitz
Osgood, Ind.: Elizabeth Pavy
Paris: Drew Pinkston
Philo: Kyleigh Weller
Potomac: Destiny Fitzsimmons, Violet McCool, Mason McMasters, Seth Pollitt
Ridge Farm: Matthew Coleman
Rossville: Heidi Goble, Morgan Miller, Abigail Ryan
Troy: Caleb Durbin
Tuscola: Alexis Koester
Westville: Laney Crawford, Jack Duensing, McKenzie Meinders, Joshua Miller, Emma Myers, Zachary Troxel
HONORS LIST – FALL 2022
Armstrong: Justin Wilken
Bismarck: Trenton Spicer
Catlin: Naomi Dolan, Emily Fier, Lillie Hannan, Macallister Hill, Autumn Lange, Grace Niedzwiecki
Champaign: Lilian Eziefule
Charleston: Ashlynn McPeak
Columbus, Ohio: Brianna Hamilton
Covington, Ind.: Jacob Eells, Hannah Hunter, Calvin Springer, Katie Woodrow
Danville: Nora Abdelghani, Joan Applegate, Michele Budnovich, Anna Carrion, Christine Daniel, Benjamin Dickerson, Ian Dukes, Jayla Greer, Chelsey Haga, Dalton Hagley, Diego Hightower, Aryanna Huckstadt, Lexi Hudson, Matteo Janzen, Ginaveve Jessup, William Landis, Chayton Lawrence, Lezlea Lowe, Julieanna Morse, Amanda Nelson, Candela Nevares Garcia, Aaron Olmstead, Destiny Parker, Lilliana Perez, Tah'yah Rose, Ruth Salazar, Woodley Scholz, Andrew Sentelle, Sebastian Skinner, Braeden Skoog, Jennifer Stovall, Dylan Taylor, Rylie Terrell, Kendra Tucker, Cassie Warren, Zoe Wilson, Ella Wolfe, Jacob Xiong
Evansville, Ind.: Ryan Caddell, Adam Evans