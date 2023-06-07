The Brook Park Board recently sponsored the renowned Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, which treated local families with two shows at Brunton Field on Saturday, June 3.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, acclaimed for its one-ring, big top circus, has captivated audiences worldwide. For 37 years, the C&M Circus has been known for its top-notch entertainment. Featured on several television programs, the circus has established itself as a premier provider of unforgettable experiences.
This year, the C&M 2023 performance showcased captivating acts such as “The Big Cats” presented by Trey Key, Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone, the Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo, Elizabeth Ayala's juggling and hair hang routines, and the beloved Circus Clown Leo Acton.
The day began with a tent raising event at 9:30 a.m., which allowed circus attendees to witness the Big Top taking shape. A behind-the-scenes tour provided insight into the show's workings and care for the animals. At 1 p.m., the midway offered attractions such as pony rides, face painting, and the opening of the concessions stands. The two circus performances began at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and lasted roughly 90 minutes apiece, delivering a remarkable blend of talent and excitement.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus brings their show to over 200 towns in 17 different states 32 weeks out of the year. They followed up their show in Brook with trips to Chebanse Illinois, Lowell, and Argos.