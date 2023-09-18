Indiana gubernatorial candidate Suzanne Crouch used her first campaign advertisement Friday not to introduce herself — she currently holds the state’s second-highest elected position — but to sell her now-signature tax-cutting proposal.
“Bidenomics is draining the hopes and savings of Hoosier families,” Crouch said, in a reference to President Joe Biden’s economic approach. “Combatting high inflation, interest rates, and harmful Washington, D.C. policies requires bold leadership right here in Indiana.”
Her plan, detailed on the campaign’s website, calls for returning all state surpluses “beyond reasonably necessary levels” to Hoosier taxpayers by reducing and eventually eliminating the individual income tax.
To make up for the $8 billion annual revenue cut, the plan suggests “modernizing” the tax code, and restricting the growth and cost of state government.
That includes capping spending growth to a 2% inflation-adjusted rate, using benchmarks to trigger “reductions and elimination,” and phasing in those changes to shore up revenue predictability.
The strategy could yield nearly $2,000 per Hoosier family on average, according to the campaign’s news release on Friday.
“I can guarantee you that the radical left will scream bloody murder. But that money’s not theirs — it’s yours!” Crouch exclaimed in the advertisement. “And as governor, I’ll make sure you get it.”
Crouch faces several well-funded candidates in a strikingly competitive — and expensive — race for the Republican nomination: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Note: this story has been updated to correct the individual income tax’s worth. It is $8 billion annually.