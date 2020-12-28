ACROSS
1. Objective
5. Taxi
8. Part of a foot
12. A vaulted recess on a building
13. Contemplates
15. Anagram of "Toon"
16. Inclined (to)
17. A plant disease
18. Albacore
19. One who beats himself with a whip
22. Angry
23. Infant
24. A field mouse
26. Cultural
29. Waste water conduits
31. Scottish for "Uncle"
32. Anagram of "Nooks"
34. Wager
36. Dispatch
38. Verbal barbs
40. Ragout
41. Foot lever
43. Daughter of a sibling
45. Is indebted to
46. A break in school
48. Diminishes gradually
50. Harvest
51. Adult males
52. One more than nine
54. Bullhorn
61. Mineral-bearing rocks
63. Useful
64. Constructed
65. A young lady
66. An abnormal tissue growth
67. Not odd
68. Nature of being
69. G
70. Territory
DOWN
1. Long hook
2. Gemstone
3. An eastern continent
4. How long something is
5. Ringlet
6. Seaweed
7. Spot
8. Not cold
9. Census taker
10. Sicilian volcano
11. Burden
13. Thawing
14. Cooking appliance
20. Long periods of time
21. Lines
25. Permits
26. Chieftain
27. Warm compassionate feelings
28. Metal money
29. Shooting at clay pigeons
30. Slants or swerves
31. Extra-sensory perception
33. Sash
35. Female sheep
37. Small freshwater fish
39. Scramble
42. Faithful (archaic)
44. Sword
47. Nozzle
49. The outer coating on teeth
52. Book
53. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
55. Sun god (Sumerian mythology)
56. 10 cent coin
57. Fruit of the blackthorn bush
58. A Polynesian alcoholic drink
59. Biblical garden
60. Rip
62. South-southeast