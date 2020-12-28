ACROSS

1. Objective

5. Taxi

8. Part of a foot

12. A vaulted recess on a building

13. Contemplates

15. Anagram of "Toon"

16. Inclined (to)

17. A plant disease

18. Albacore

19. One who beats himself with a whip

22. Angry

23. Infant

24. A field mouse

26. Cultural

29. Waste water conduits

31. Scottish for "Uncle"

32. Anagram of "Nooks"

34. Wager

36. Dispatch

38. Verbal barbs

40. Ragout

41. Foot lever

43. Daughter of a sibling

45. Is indebted to

46. A break in school

48. Diminishes gradually

50. Harvest

51. Adult males

52. One more than nine

54. Bullhorn

61. Mineral-bearing rocks

63. Useful

64. Constructed

65. A young lady

66. An abnormal tissue growth

67. Not odd

68. Nature of being

69. G

70. Territory

DOWN

1. Long hook

2. Gemstone

3. An eastern continent

4. How long something is

5. Ringlet

6. Seaweed

7. Spot

8. Not cold

9. Census taker

10. Sicilian volcano

11. Burden

13. Thawing

14. Cooking appliance

20. Long periods of time

21. Lines

25. Permits

26. Chieftain

27. Warm compassionate feelings

28. Metal money

29. Shooting at clay pigeons

30. Slants or swerves

31. Extra-sensory perception

33. Sash

35. Female sheep

37. Small freshwater fish

39. Scramble

42. Faithful (archaic)

44. Sword

47. Nozzle

49. The outer coating on teeth

52. Book

53. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

55. Sun god (Sumerian mythology)

56. 10 cent coin

57. Fruit of the blackthorn bush

58. A Polynesian alcoholic drink

59. Biblical garden

60. Rip

62. South-southeast

