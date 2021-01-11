ACROSS
1. Bones that protect the lungs
5. Donkey
8. Biblical first man
12. An Egyptian deity
13. Feeble
15. Annoy
16. Mother
17. Jargon
18. At a distance
19. Mixed feelings
22. A cost
23. Illuminated
24. A vaulted recess on a building
26. Makes angry
29. Removes obstructions
31. Wildebeest
32. A letter of the Greek alphabet
34. Smooths
36. Skin disease
38. Lion sounds
40. Anagram of “Ones”
41. Piece of bread
43. Evidence
45. Fold up bed
46. Flee from confinement
48. Pushed through
50. Protagonist
51. Born
52. Total
54. An illusory feat
61. Fertilizer ingredient
63. The sum
64. Slender woodwind instrument
65. By means of
66. Bright and clear
67. Meshes
68. Satisfy
69. Tit for ___
70. A thin strip of wood
DOWN
1. Avatar of Vishnu
2. Islamic prayer leader
3. Explosive device
4. Escargot
5. Seed coat
6. Rational
7. Information board
8. Macaws
9. Divergence
10. Wings
11. Being nothing more than specified
13. Praise dishonestly
14. Community
20. Competed
21. Sword
25. Rescue
26. Parental brother
27. Penalty
28. Incline
29. Chocolate substitute
30. Hairnet
31. Petrol
33. Asphalt
35. Super Sonic Transport
37. Latin for “Behold”
39. Thoroughly
42. Nobleman
44. Run for your life
47. Ode writers
49. Tart yellow fruits
52. Froth
53. Murres
55. An inflammation of the big toe
56. Anagram of “Neat”
57. Rave
58. Cain’s brother
59. A very small amount
60. Where birds live
62. Consumed food