ACROSS

1. Bones that protect the lungs

5. Donkey

8. Biblical first man

12. An Egyptian deity

13. Feeble

15. Annoy

16. Mother

17. Jargon

18. At a distance

19. Mixed feelings

22. A cost

23. Illuminated

24. A vaulted recess on a building

26. Makes angry

29. Removes obstructions

31. Wildebeest

32. A letter of the Greek alphabet

34. Smooths

36. Skin disease

38. Lion sounds

40. Anagram of “Ones”

41. Piece of bread

43. Evidence

45. Fold up bed

46. Flee from confinement

48. Pushed through

50. Protagonist

51. Born

52. Total

54. An illusory feat

61. Fertilizer ingredient

63. The sum

64. Slender woodwind instrument

65. By means of

66. Bright and clear

67. Meshes

68. Satisfy

69. Tit for ___

70. A thin strip of wood

DOWN

1. Avatar of Vishnu

2. Islamic prayer leader

3. Explosive device

4. Escargot

5. Seed coat

6. Rational

7. Information board

8. Macaws

9. Divergence

10. Wings

11. Being nothing more than specified

13. Praise dishonestly

14. Community

20. Competed

21. Sword

25. Rescue

26. Parental brother

27. Penalty

28. Incline

29. Chocolate substitute

30. Hairnet

31. Petrol

33. Asphalt

35. Super Sonic Transport

37. Latin for “Behold”

39. Thoroughly

42. Nobleman

44. Run for your life

47. Ode writers

49. Tart yellow fruits

52. Froth

53. Murres

55. An inflammation of the big toe

56. Anagram of “Neat”

57. Rave

58. Cain’s brother

59. A very small amount

60. Where birds live

62. Consumed food

